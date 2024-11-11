KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The body of a foreign woman, believed to have fallen from an unknown height, was discovered on the foyer roof of Pavilion Suites Kuala Lumpur on Jalan Bukit Bintang early this morning.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said they received an emergency call through the Malaysian Emergency Response Services (MERS) 999 hotline at 3.57am.

“Upon arrival, we found the woman’s body on the roof of the Pavilion Suites foyer. She was successfully extricated around 7.48am with the help of a skylift provided by the building management.

“Health Ministry personnel confirmed the victim’s death at the scene,” the department said in a statement.

The body was handed over to the police for further action.

Pavilion Suites is located next to the Pavilion KL shopping mall.

Fire and Rescue personnels retrieving the foreigner's body. — Picture via Fire and Rescue Department

