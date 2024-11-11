CAIRO, Nov 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded the Muslim world that they are at risk of being further left behind without decisive and sustained investment in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

In fact, he said it is indeed essential for the Muslim world to strengthen STEM education from the earliest year possible, and to dramatically increase research and development investment and prioritise transformative fields like biotechnology, chemical sciences, and information technology.

“These sectors are critical not only to economic growth but to addressing urgent issues — from healthcare crises to environmental degradation — that cannot wait for tomorrow’s solutions.

“The digital economy poses yet another urgent challenge. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the Muslim world must prioritise investments in cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and information and communications technology (ICT) skills.

“We must establish strong cybersecurity frameworks, build resilient digital infrastructures, and ensure that the next generation is prepared to navigate and shape a rapidly evolving digital landscape,” he said during his public lecture titled “Stronger Together: A Vision For The Muslim Ummah Through Tech, Social and Economic Empowerment” at the Al-Azhar University here on Sunday.

The lecture was also attended by the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif Shaikh Professor Dr Ahmad Muhammad Ahmad At-Tayyeb, Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Malaysian Ambassador to Egypt Datuk Mohd Tarid Sufian.

Anwar said equally crucial is the need for large-scale, transnational collaborations in science as well as joint ventures in space exploration, astronomy, marine science, and high-performance computing among the Muslim world as the fields are no longer luxuries but necessities.

“These ambitious projects offer our nations the chance to develop cutting-edge technologies, improve economic security, and demonstrate the power of a united Ummah,” he explained.

Anwar also reminded the Muslim world to never forget the traditional role played by Azhar Al-Sharif as a centre for reform, a bastion of knowledge and creative thinking, and even more significantly, a defender of the Ummah against the onslaught of colonialism while preserving and asserting the Ummah’s Islamic identity.

He said Al-Azhar Al-Sharif had made significant contributions to the Islamic world, and Muslims in the Malay Archipelago especially had greatly benefited from the university with its graduates has always been formidable in defending the faith, knowledge, and instilling the spirit and essence of Islam in their communities. — Bernama