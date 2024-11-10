KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 10 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, and Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, participated in the Sultan of Perak’s Birthday Run, which attracted more than 12,000 participants at Dataran Pavillion here today.

The royal couple’s daughter, Raja Nazira Safya, and Sultan Nazrin’s younger sister, Raja Datuk Seri Yong Sofia, also joined in the run.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and his wife Datin Seri Aezer Zubin, state executive council members and heads of government departments.

The run, flagged off at 6.45 am, was held in conjunction with the Sultan’s 68th birthday last Nov 1.

Earlier, Sultan Nazrin flagged off participants for the 15-kilometre (km), 10-km and seven-kilometre categories, while Raja Datuk Seri Yong Sofia flagged off the participants in the VIP guest of honour list involving a distance of 3.5km.

A variety of engaging programmes, including performances, took place along the route of the run, which passed through picturesque village areas, offering participants scenic views.

The performances featured a top-spinning demonstration, Chinese and Indian drum displays, and a traditional Malay kompang performance. — Bernama