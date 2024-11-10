PUTRAJAYA, Nov 10 — Malaysia strongly condemns the suicide attack in Quetta, Balochistan province, Pakistan, on Saturday, which resulted in tragic loss of innocent lives and injuries to many others.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Sunday, confirmed that no Malaysians have been reported to have been affected by the incident.

It also extended Malaysia’s deepest condolences to the families of the victims and expressed its solidarity with the people and government of Pakistan during this difficult time.

“Malaysia stands firm in its position that terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, presents a threat not only to the stability of a country, but is also a direct challenge to the international community as a whole.

“Malaysia remains committed to working with the international community to combat terrorism and promote regional stability,” the statement read.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance may contact the High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad at Street No. 17, Sector G-5, Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad or via call at +92 51 207 2900 ext. 123 or 125, or email to [email protected].

They can also contact the Consulate General of Malaysia in Karachi located at 7A Main Khayaban-e-Shamsheer 75500, DHA 5, Karachi or via call at +92 21 352 95618 or +92 21 352 95619 or email to [email protected].

At least 26 people were killed and more than 40 injured in the bomb blast at a railway station on early morning of Nov 9, according to media reports. — Bernama