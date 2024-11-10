KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — A total of 3,200 medical officers, 350 dentists and 400 pharmacists who applied for contract (interim) appointment at the Ministry of Health (MoH) were appointed permanently by the Public Service Commission (PSC) on Oct 21.

“Hopefully, with this permanent appointment, the candidates will be committed and provide better services for the well-being of the Malaysian MADANI society,” said the Ministry of Health in a statement today.

The ministry added that candidates who wish to change their placement can do so through the Google Form provided in the e-Placement system from Nov 5 to Nov 11, 2024, for medical officers and from Nov 5 to 15 for dental and pharmacy officers.

According to the statement, the Placement Appeals Committee will consider only appeals submitted through Google Forms within the specified period.



Candidates will be notified of the appeal result through the MoH Career Review portal on Dec 2, 2024.

The Ministry of Health added that among the aspects of the appeal that will be considered were candidates who were currently following specialist studies approved by the Ministry of Health; candidate, spouse or child suffering from serious health problems (supported by a medical report); or applications for mutual exchange submitted by any candidate.

The State Health Department will carry out the placement of candidates to facilities from Dec 23.

According to the statement, the candidate’s permanent appointment date is according to the effective reporting for duty date, which is Dec 30, 2024, or a new date approved by the head of the department in the event of applying for a postponement of reporting for duty. — Bernama