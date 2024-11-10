BANGKOK, Nov 10 — After 18 years of dedication to early childhood education, Malaysian preschool teacher Nurhayatul Nira Ramli has been honoured with the prestigious Asia Education Awards 2024.

The 44-year-old educator from the Child Development Laboratory at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) received the Teacher of the Year 2024 award for Preschool Education from the Asia Education Conclave (AEC), recognising her passion for teaching and commitment to nurturing young children.

Nurhayatul expressed her gratitude upon receiving the award in Bangkok on Saturday.

“I am truly honoured to receive the Teacher of the Year – Preschool Award from the Asia Education Conclave. This platform unites educators from around the world and highlights the critical role we, as educators, play in shaping the future.

“I am deeply grateful to Allah for His blessings, guidance and countless opportunities that have brought me to this moment. This recognition fills me with immense gratitude and humility, and I am privileged to stand among such dedicated educators and leaders in the field,” she told Bernama when contacted Saturday.

Nurhayatul from Kajang, Selangor, said she teaches at a preschool with around 150 students, aged from three months to six years old.

“I teach according to the National Standard Preschool Curriculum and this award is a testament to the collective efforts of everyone who works tirelessly to improve early childhood education.

“I look forward to continuing to make a positive impact on early childhood education,” she said.



Nurhayatul also expressed her heartfelt thanks to her colleagues, mentors and family for their unwavering support and encouragement.

“Some may say I’m too old to pursue this dream, but I remind myself that true greatness takes time to cultivate, with the finest ingredients and patient dedication,” she said.

The AEC serves as a platform to recognise the achievements of outstanding teachers and educators for their contributions to the advancement of education in Asia and beyond. — Bernama





