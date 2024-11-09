KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 – The police are reportedly investigating a khatib for allegedly making false claims in a Friday sermon that Malaysia had granted citizenship en masse to 1.2 million Chinese nationals.

New Straits Times reported Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail expressing regret over the sermon in a mosque in Padang Serai in Kulim, Kedah, confirming that the police had received a report on the matter.

“I received a complaint yesterday regarding a sermon at a mosque in the Padang Serai parliamentary constituency,” he reportedly said.

“The sermon allegedly discussed the issue of granting citizenship to Chinese nationals, with claims that the number now exceeds a million. This is highly regrettable, as it tarnishes the integrity of the mosque institution.”

Khatib is the person tasked with delivering the sermon before Friday prayers. It can either be the imam who leads the congregational prayer, or a separate person.

Saifuddin also assured the public that authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and that the Bukit Aman Special Task Force would take further action if investigations reveal that the sermon was used to incite racial hatred.

“If the investigation shows that the mosque platform was used to promote divisive narratives, we will take appropriate action,” he added.

Saifuddin expressed disappointment that, despite previous denials by former home ministers, the claim continues to spread.

He cited previous rejections of the claim by his predecessors Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, describing it as misleading.

He added that mosques should serve to foster faith, unity, and piety, rather than to spread divisive messages.