CAIRO, Nov 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s four-day official visit to Egypt starting today is set to mark a significant milestone in the relations between Malaysia and Egypt, said Malaysia’s Ambassador to Egypt, Datuk Mohd Tarid Sufian.

He said the visit, at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, would pave the way for diversifying and strengthening cooperation, as well as reinforcing the foundations for synergy in addressing various regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Cairo at 6.30 pm local time (12.30 am Malaysian time).

According to Mohd Tarid, tomorrow, a welcoming ceremony will be held at the Al Ittihadiya Palace, followed by a bilateral meeting.

“The meeting is expected to focus on advancing bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, defence and security, tourism, education, and religious affairs.

“(Discussions will also touch on) exploring new collaborations in the halal industry, health, renewable energy and water, natural resources, and environmental sustainability,” he told Malaysian journalists here.

Mohd Tarid said both leaders are also expected to discuss regional and international issues of mutual concern, particularly Palestine.

He added that Anwar and El-Sisi are also scheduled to witness the exchange of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between Malaysia and Al-Azhar Al-Sharif for collaboration at the Faculty of Islamic Studies and an MoU on cooperation in religious affairs between Malaysia and Egypt.

Additionally, Anwar is slated to deliver a public lecture at Al-Azhar University, host engagements with local industry leaders, launch the Proton Saga assembly operations centre, and meet with Malaysian students here.

“This year marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Egypt, making it a highly historic date for both nations, and this visit is very timely.

“... the 65th anniversary coincides with the date of the (bilateral) meeting on Nov 10, as the establishment of diplomatic relations (between Malaysia and Egypt) was on Nov 10,” he said.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, and Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii.

Egypt was Malaysia’s fifth-largest trading partner among African nations with bilateral trade valued at RM3.35 billion last year.

From January to September 2024, bilateral trade between the two countries was recorded at RM3 billion, representing a 21.4 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023, and this year’s trade value is expected to surpass last year’s performance. — Bernama