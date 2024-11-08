IPOH, Nov 8 — Following a spat of car collisions with elephants at the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway (JRTB), Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has urged road drivers to stay vigilant.

Its director Yusof Shariff said the Perak Elephant Sanctuary (PES) is being constructed accommodate the wildlife near the highway, and it is expected to be completed in 2029.

“After discussing with the state government and the technical departments, we have come into an agreement to implement the project.

“The budget application for the project will be made in the 13th Malaysia Plan. The estimate cost for the entire project is still under discussion,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

For now, Yusof said road users should be careful and be aware that they are the ones in the habitat of the wildlife when they enter the JRTB highway.

He pointed out that the road users should plan their trips carefully when using the highway as potential wildlife encounters, including elephants, are mostly during the nights and early mornings.

“Therefore, there is a need to be prepared and tolerant or a ‘coexist’ attitude. Road users must always alert to the warning signs and slow down their vehicle,” he explained.

“If they encounter elephants, they should be at a safe distance. Getting close to the animal or trying to take pictures should be avoided at all cost.

“Furthermore, the road users are advised to not do anything that could be provocative towards the animal, such as honking and turning on the headlights,” he added.

Yusof said the land which has been identified for the PES project is about 200 acres.

“Out of the 200 acres, we will erect fence around 20 acres. This is specifically for the development area. The rest of the area will be enriched with elephant’s food plants,” he said.

However, he stressed that the establishment of the sanctuary does not mean the conflict between these mammals and humans in the state will end.

“PES will not end the conflict between human and elephants, but rather reduce it. Elephants that cause conflict will be caught and brought to this sanctuary, this includes sick and injured elephants as well,” he said.

Yusof also said the PES will not be a permanent habitat for all the elephants that were caught.

Those that have recovered from injuries and have the ability to survive in the wild will be released back in an area that are enriched with their food source.

This comes asseveral elephants encounters and attacks were reported throughout this year along the JRTB highway in Gerik.

On April 11, a 55-year-old man had his legs and ribs broken after getting trampled by an elephant at the JRTB Memorial Monument near Gerik.

On April 14, a baby elephant was killed when hit by a sport utility vehicle (SUV) while crossing the road at KM50 of the JRTB highway.

The driver from the SUV as well a Perodua Axia car, with a 39-year-old man at the wheel trailing behind the Nissan X Trail, were injured in the process after colliding from behind in the incident.

On October 23, police confirmed four cars were left terrified and shaken after an encounter with a herd of wild elephants that damaged their vehicles along KM11 of the JRTB Highway.