ALOR GAJAH, Nov 7 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will instruct the Felcra Berhad chairman and chief executive officer to explain to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) the proposed sale of the Semarak20 building on Jalan Semarak in Kuala Lumpur.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said it would be easier to sell the commercial building en bloc at the current market price.

“So, I will ask the Felcra chairman and CEO to give a detailed explanation to the PAC to prevent PAC from taking information at face value, as Felcra took out a loan to build this complex.

“If it is not paid off, it will impose a financial burden on Felcra,” he told reporters after chairing a coordination meeting with all state Exco members in charge of the rural portfolio (MEXCLUB) here today.

Also present was Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Yesterday, in its report, PAC expressed concern over the sales performance of the building managed by Felcra Berhad, which is reportedly still unsold, with the proposal currently at the discussion stage with potential buyers.

It is understood that several local and international companies, including from Singapore, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates, have shown interest in purchasing Semarak20 en bloc.

Four companies were said to have submitted letters of intent to purchase the building. However, Felcra Properties Sdn Bhd (FPSB) is still awaiting these parties to submit price offers for further action.

Meanwhile, the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW), in a response published in the PAC report, said it is committed to ensuring that Felcra and FPSB regularly report on the sales status of the Semarak20 project.

KKDW said these reports would be submitted to its top management through committee meetings to be chaired by the secretary-general or the deputy. — Bernama