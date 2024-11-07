SEREMBAN, Nov 7 — A 16-year-old boy died at about 6am today, believed to have fallen from the fourth floor of a secondary school building in Negeri Sembilan.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, The Star reported this afternoon, without disclosing the name of the boy or the school.

Malay newspaper Sinar Harian reported that the incident happened at a private school in Lobak, without disclosing the name.

The two local dailies reported that the school called for an ambulance immediately after the incident and has released a statement to parents, staff, and students.

“However, medical personnel who arrived a short while later declared the student dead,” the school was quoted as saying in the statement.

The school said that counsellors have been brought in to support students in case of trauma following the incident.

The school also confirmed that police are investigating the death and pledged its full cooperation.

“The school regrets the incident and we extend our condolences to the family of the deceased. We will assist the family in any way we can till investigations are completed,” it was quoted as saying.

Seremban police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Hatta Che Din told The Star separately that a report has been filed about the boy’s death.

“A post-mortem will be conducted on the victim’s remains to determine the cause of death,” he was quoted as saying.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).