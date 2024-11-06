KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific policy will remain steadfast regardless of the outcome of the US presidential election, US Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D. Kagan said today.

According to English daily The Star Kagan during a US Election watch event emphasised the strength of the US-Malaysia relationship, which has spanned over six decades and continues to thrive irrespective of which party holds the White House.

“The US has a deep and bipartisan commitment to the Indo-Pacific. We understand the importance of this region and recognise the need for strong ties with key partners here,” he was quoted as saying.

Kagan was reported saying that the high volume of trade with the region underscores the US’s enduring intere.

“Some of the key drivers of our policies are not going to change regardless of who is in the White House,” he said.

According to the news report Kagan expressed optimism about the future of US-Malaysia relations, pointing out that US investments not only create jobs but also foster opportunities for Malaysians.

When asked about Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent remarks regarding his rejection of a call by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to curb relations with Russia, Kagan declined to comment directly, citing the need for discretion in diplomatic discussions.

He noted, however, that Malaysia’s sovereignty in conducting its diplomatic affairs is respected by the US, while the US ensures its interests are protected as well.

Anwar had shared last week that he declined Blinken’s request to be less friendly with Russia during the Asean Summits held in Vientiane, Laos, last month.

The US presidential election is anticipated to conclude later today.