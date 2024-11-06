KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The Prisons Department today underscored the importance of the proposed house arrest law as an alternative sentencing option to alleviate severe overcrowding in the country’s prisons.

In a statement released today, the department revealed that the country’s prison system is currently operating at 11.24 per cent overcapacity, with a total of 87,419 inmates as of November 5, 2024, compared to its actual capacity of 82,482.

The department said this comes at a time when the imprisonment rate in Malaysia stands at 245 per 100,000 people, significantly higher than the global average of 145 per 100,000.

The department explained that overcrowding in prisons, particularly in urban areas, has put significant strain on facilities, with 19 out of 43 correctional institutions exceeding 20 per cent of their capacity.

The situation, they noted, not only affects prison management but also has broader implications on public safety and the country’s global reputation.

To address these challenges, the Prisons Department has thrown its support behind the newly proposed Home Detention Act, announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the 2025 Budget presentation.

“This law would allow individuals convicted of certain crimes to serve their sentences at home under strict conditions, essentially creating a “house arrest” system,” the department said.

The department pointed out that this initiative is designed to reduce pressure on the prison system, lower the high incarceration rate, and save government resources.

The Home Detention Act could also help prevent the revolving door of reoffending, as evidence shows lower recidivism rates for those in rehabilitation programs outside of prison.

“For example, the recidivism rate for participants in the Community Rehabilitation Program (PDK) is just 0.2 per cent, much lower than the 17.6 per cent for those incarcerated,” the department said.

It said the Home Detention Act would allow those placed under house arrest to contribute positively to their communities, families, and the nation.

The department stressed that the program is not only about reducing prison numbers but also about giving offenders a second chance to reintegrate into society and demonstrate their potential for rehabilitation.