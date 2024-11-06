JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 6 — Police are searching for a lorry driver seen in a video driving against traffic on KM 14 of the Pasir Gudang Highway, leading to an accident early Monday morning.

Seri Alam District Police Chief, Supt. Mohd Sohaimi Ishak confirmed that a report had been lodged regarding a collision involving a Honda Civic car and an unidentified lorry.

“The accident reportedly occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Monday when an 18-year-old Indonesian man driving a Honda Civic in the right lane suddenly faced an oncoming lorry driving against traffic.”

“The driver tried to avoid the lorry but lost control and skidded off to the right shoulder. He sustained minor injuries and received outpatient treatment at Sultan Ismail Hospital,” Sohaimi said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, with efforts ongoing to locate the lorry driver.

“We appeal for anyone with information about the accident to contact the investigating officer, Insp Zeyrul Mohd Redzwan, at 019-5324272,” he added.

Earlier, two viral videos lasting nine and sixteen seconds, posted on Facebook by ‘Nurul Balqish,’ showed a lorry driving against traffic moments before colliding with a car. — Bernama