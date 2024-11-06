PUTRAJAYA, Nov 6 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is still recording statements from fashion entrepreneurs and FashionValet co-founders Vivy Yusof and her husband, Fadzarudin Shah Anuar regarding the RM43.9 million loss stemming from investments by Khazanah Nasional Bhd (Khazanah) and Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB).

According to Bernama, the couple arrived at MACC headquarters in a car, which was seen entering the premises at 12.54 pm today.

Yesterday, the couple made their first appearance at the MACC office, where they spent nearly eight hours giving their statements to assist with the investigation.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki told Bernama that, as of yesterday, four witnesses from PNB, Khazanah, and the Ministry of Finance had already been interviewed.

The commission also revealed on Monday, through a TikTok post, that it had raided the office of the online fashion company, along with three other locations, seizing various documents for investigation under Section 18 of the MACC Act.

Azam assured that the investigation into the financial loss would be carried out impartially and professionally, emphasising the importance of the case due to the involvement of public funds and its significant public interest.

He also called on the public to allow the investigation to proceed without speculation or a “public trial” of those involved.