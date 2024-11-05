KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — A total of 1,577 slopes along federal roads nationwide have been identified as high risk, according to the Works Ministry (KKR).

This figure is part of the 34,714 slopes monitored through the Slope Hazard and Risk Map developed by the Public Works Department (JKR), which includes 26,722 slopes in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah (4,178), Sarawak (3,633) and Labuan (181).

In a statement to Bernama, KKR said that in the event of slope-related disasters, the ministry, through JKR, provides technical advice to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and is responsible for supplying machinery, technical services, assessing damage to public infrastructure and implementing mitigation measures to reduce slope disaster risks.

“If a disaster involves water crossings or landslides, JKR will take several actions, including road closures, issuing warnings, providing alternative routes, constructing diversions and repairing affected roads.

“In addition, JKR, through its Slope Engineering Branch, issues early warnings based on rainfall and slope movement data from the Early Warning System in high-risk areas,” the statement said.

KKR also said there are 49 rain gauge stations nationwide — 37 in the peninsula, nine in Sabah and three in Sarawak — that will record rain data and issue early warnings when readings reach threshold levels at high-risk locations.

“Three Robotic Total Stations (RTS) and a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) have also been installed at Sections 44 and 46 of FT185 Jalan Simpang Pulai-Lojing-Gua Musang to monitor slope surface movement,” the statement read.

As of September 2024, a total of RM104.84 million has been spent on slope repair works at 147 locations along federal roads in Peninsular Malaysia.

For 2025, the ministry is set to receive a RM118 million allocation to support corrective slope repair and preventive maintenance.

“At the same time, routine maintenance is ongoing for very high- and high-risk slopes on the East Coast, including Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and parts of Perak. In addition, the installation and maintenance of the Landslide Early Warning System and upgrades to the Integrated Slope Management System are underway,” the statement said.

For future planning, the ministry said that JKR has taken steps to address risky slopes and potential ones through methods such as localised real-time monitoring that will enable early detection of changes in slope stability, allowing response to signs of slope failure.

“The deployment of technology such as tilt sensor, soil moisture, inclinometers and piezometers at high-risk locations will allow accurate data collection and precise preventive measures to reduce landslide incidents,” it added. — Bernama