KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Johor will be the first state in the country to offer premium salary packages starting from RM4,000 and RM5,000 to high-skilled workers, said Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail.

He said the salary offer will be made through the Johor Talent Development Council (JTDC), which was launched on November 3.

At the same time, Tunku Mahkota Ismail said the Johor state government, through Johor Plantations Group Berhad (JPG), recently signed a deal with Japanese company Fuji Oil Asia Pte Ltd.

“The collaboration is to set up a palm oil and specialty fats refinery in the state. This partnership involves an initial development value of RM500 million,” he said in his latest post on his official Facebook today.

“The Johor state government also met with 83 leading companies from South Korea to promote the setting up of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and potentially bring strategic investments worth approximately US$190 million (RM828 million) to this state,” he added.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail said these new projects are expected to create more job opportunities for Johoreans in the coming years.

On a separate matter, Tunku Mahkota Ismail said the Johor Grand Palace and the Sultan Ibrahim Building in Bukit Timbalan will be upgraded before being reopened to the public.

He explained that this is an effort to increase the tourism value in Johor Bahru.

“Both the Sultan Ibrahim Building and the Johor Grand Palace have a rich history of Johor since the 19th century,” he said.

Last Sunday, it was reported that Johor is poised to become Malaysia’s first state to initiate premium salary packages for skilled workers trained under JTDC.

With salaries starting from RM4,000 and RM5,000, the initiative aims to attract and retain skilled talent with competitive salaries, particularly those from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

Johor has been at the forefront of the country’s economic development following the announcement of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and the Forest City Special Financial Zone (SFZ).

The southern state aims to attract quality investment and offer high-value jobs in an effort to drive the growth of its economic and financial zones.