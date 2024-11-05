KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Attorney General Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh is expected to be appointed as a Federal Court judge next week, becoming the second attorney general to join the apex court, a source told Free Malaysia Today.

Terrirudin, 56, who has served as attorney general for 14 months since his appointment in September 2022, will reportedly receive his appointment letter from the His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Negara on November 12.

“Later in the day, Terrirudin will take his oath of office before Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat,” said the source.

The only other attorney general to have joined the apex court was Tan Sri Mohtar Abdullah, who was appointed in 2001 before he retired at age 55.

As attorney general, Terrirudin meets Federal Court judge requirements under Article 145 of the Federal Constitution, which mandates that any appointee to the post must be eligible for a Federal Court judgeship.

According to Article 123, an individual must have been a lawyer or a member of the judicial and legal services for at least 10 years prior to their appointment.

Terrirudin began his career as a legal officer in 1992, holding various posts, including sessions court judge, chairman of the Industrial Court, deputy head of the civil division at the Attorney General’s Chambers, and Kedah state legal adviser.

He became chief registrar of the Federal Court in 2019, was named solicitor-general in 2022, and was appointed attorney general on September 6, 2022.

A senior Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) officer said Terrirudin is expected to resign as attorney general soon, with his final day in office on November 11.

His successor is likely to be selected from within the AGC.

In addition, seven High Court judges — Noorin Badaruddin, Firuz Jaffril, Alwi Abdul Wahab, Faizah Jamaluddin, Ahmad Kamal Shahid, Ismail Brahim, and Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh — will be elevated to the Court of Appeal.

Sixteen judicial commissioners are also set to become High Court judges.

The appointment ceremony for all these judges will be presided over by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who acts based on the prime minister’s advice and in consultation with the Conference of Rulers, as per Article 122B of the Federal Constitution.

The position of chief judge of Malaya remains vacant, and discussions at the recent Conference of Rulers meeting did not yield a conclusive outcome, the source added.

Abang Iskandar currently performs interim duties for this role following the retirement of Zabidin Diah in February.