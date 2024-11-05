KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Police have launched an investigation into an alleged case of cat abuse involving a man in Pandan Jaya.

Ampang Jaya district police chief Asst Comm Mohd Azam Ismail said the complainant, a 26-year-old Indonesian woman, reported the incident after hearing a cat making noises outside her flat in Pandan Jaya at about 10am on November 1, as reported by The Star.

She claimed to have witnessed her neighbour, a man in his 60s, abusing the cat by placing it in a large net and dragging it to the ground floor.

“The complainant, her husband, and other residents attempted to persuade the man to release the cat,” Mohd Azam said in a statement today.

The man allegedly mistreated the cat because it frequently defecated outside his home, according to Mohd Azam.

A one-minute, 39-second video showing the incident was also found on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where it has garnered 563,000 views.

Police are investigating under Section 428 of the Penal Code, Section 29(1)(e) of the Animals Welfare Act, and Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act.