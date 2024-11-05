KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — DAP has urged Pendang MP Datuk Awang Hashim to retract and apologise for his remarks regarding an alleged RM94 million cash “discovery” at the home of a former DAP minister.

In a Malaysiakini report, DAP chairperson Lim Guan Eng said Awang’s statement, made during a Budget 2025 debate in Dewan Rakyat, was defamatory and slanderous against former human resources minister V. Sivakumar, although Awang did not explicitly name him.

“Pendang (Awang) has made a sinful (haram) statement. He should repent for this defamatory and false statement, as the MACC has firmly denied this defamatory statement, which is a sin,” Lim said during a press conference in Parliament today.

“Otherwise, Parliament will be dragged into the mud of slander, which I feel will not benefit the country,” he added.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) recently clarified that while its officers had visited Sivakumar’s residence last year in connection with a corruption probe into the Human Resources Ministry, no RM94 million was found, and the visit was not classified as a raid.

Batu Gajah MP Sivakumar said Awang’s accusations were intended to harm his integrity and dignity.

“This accusation is baseless and a political slander aimed at damaging my integrity and dignity, as well as the party I represent,” he said, expressing appreciation for the MACC’s statement clearing the air on the matter.

Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong also called on PAS to clarify its position on Awang’s comments.

“We want to ask PAS — as a party, is this something they permit? I, too, have a religion, and my religion teaches us to be honest, and I believe all religions are similar in this regard.

“Thus, I would like to ask PAS, whose political struggle is based on Islam, if this is permissible in Islam. I want PAS to respond,” he said.