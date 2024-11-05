KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — A fruit seller in Muar has been sentenced to eight years in jail and two strokes of the cane for flashing his own 14-year-old daughter.

Sessions Court Judge Sayani Mohd Nor handed down the sentence after the 52-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge, according to a report by the New Straits Times.

According to the charge sheet, the father of two flashed his daughter after she came out of bathroom of their home in October, witnessed by his wife and other child, who were eating at the time.

A police report was lodged and the man was arrested on the same day.

Police investigation found that the man had flashed his children on many occasions.

He was charged under Sections 15(a)(1) and 16 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act for non-physical sexual assault on a child and for an offence against a person in a relationship of trust.

Under Section 15(a)(1), he could have faced a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine of RM20,000 if found guilty, while Section 16 added a five-year sentence and at least two strokes of the cane.

The man, who was unrepresented, sought leniency, citing caregiving duties for his blind father, while prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Danial Munir.

The court sentenced him to six years under Section 15(a)(1) and two years plus caning under Section 16.

He was ordered to undergo counselling during imprisonment and be under police supervision post-release.

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).