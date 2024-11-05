KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Malaysia is considering using nuclear energy generation as one of the country’s energy sources in the future, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

He said that the responsibility for this is being carried out by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra) and the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (Mosti) to ensure that the legal framework and regulations are developed for this purpose.

“Since the decision has been made at the National Energy Council level and endorsed by the Cabinet, the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) will officially include the possibility of nuclear energy as one of the energy sources in the country,” Rafizi said after an industry dialogue held in conjunction with the National OGSE Blueprint Forum 2024, here today.

Rafizi added that at the initial stage of nuclear sector development, a strict legal and regulatory framework would be needed, including compliance with international regulations.

“There is a long list of international compliance that we have to meet even before we embark into nuclear. But I think the nitty-gritty of how the power sector participates in nuclear, that will be decided and regulated most probably by the Energy Commission.

“This is at the regulatory level,” he added. — Bernama