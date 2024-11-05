PUTRAJAYA, Nov 5 — The male reproductive health screening services, currently being implemented in phases beginning this year, are expected to be expanded to all health clinics by 2025, the Health Ministry (MOH) said in a statement today.

MOH also said that the Guidelines for Early Detection of Male Reproductive Health Issues in Primary Healthcare have been published as part of an effort to address reproductive health issues at clinics nationwide.

This initiative aligns with the National Men’s Health Action Plan (2019-2023).

“These guidelines aim to strengthen service management, especially for addressing conditions such as prostate gland enlargement, prostate cancer, and erectile dysfunction,” read the statement released in conjunction with the 2024 National Men’s Health Awareness Month, launched today by Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

With the theme ‘Peduli Diri, Lelaki Afiat’ (Care for Yourself, Be a Healthy Man),’this year’s campaign focuses on promoting healthy lifestyles and empowering men to take charge of their own health.

The ministry highlighted that men’s health remains an underserved area, with male life expectancy in 2023 estimated at 72.5 years, compared to 77.4 years for women.

MOH’s report further revealed that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among men, accounting for 34.9 per cent of male fatalities, followed by cancer (13.5 per cent) and chronic lung disease (4.7 per cent) in 2021.

High-risk behaviors such as smoking and alcohol consumption are also major concerns, with data indicating that 35.7 per cent of men smoke — 40 times higher than the rate among women.

In addition, 16.9 per cent of men consume alcohol, compared to just 6.4 per cent of women. — Bernama