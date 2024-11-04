KUCHING, Nov 4 — The Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) rescued 23 cats and five Malayan black turtles, found in a challenging situation at a residential unit, at Jalan Semaba here recently.

According to SSPCA, the team conducted a visit to the premises and found the animals being kept in cramped cages, which were in filthy condition.

In an ‘open communication’ with the woman caring for the animals, she said: “I’m saving them from those who eat cats, and that God is my witness.”

After much coaxing and lengthy discussions, the woman agreed to release all 23 cats to the rescue team after having been convinced that these animals would receive much better care under SSPCA.

“One kitten was immediately taken to the vet for severe dehydration and flu. We also negotiated to take the five Malayan black turtles, promising to release them safely,” said the society in a post on its official Facebook page.

SSPCA members meet the woman who is caring for the cats.

According to the SSPCA, there are five cats that are now looking for foster homes.

“Those interested in giving these cats a proper home are encouraged to contact SSPCA,” it said, while extending their gratitude to all involved in the rescue. — The Borneo Post