KUCHING, Nov 4 — The federal government is finalising the National Clean Air Action Plan 2025-2040 (NCAAP) in efforts to address the challenges related to air quality, says Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii.

The deputy natural resources and environmental sustainability minister said this plan is designed to enhance Malaysia’s ambient air quality and serve as a guiding document that aims to drive unified and comprehensive efforts toward achieving better air quality.

“The development of NCAAP 2025-2040 involves collaboration with various stakeholders, such as government bodies, the private sector, industry players, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), educational institutions, and others,” he said at the 13th Asian Aerosol Conference (AAC) at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Officiating the event Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian who represented Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Huang said the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) is adopting a highly aspirational approach to decarbonise by committing to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 2050.

In this regard, he said the ministry is finalising its Long-term Low Emission Development Strategy (LT LEDS) to guide Malaysia in meeting this target.

“In addition, NRES is also finalising the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) Roadmap to chart the emission reduction pathway to reduce 45 per cent of its economy-wide GHG emission intensity by 2030 compared to the 2005 level.

“This roadmap will help identify specific sectors and stakeholders to implement emission reduction initiatives in contributing towards achieving Malaysia’s NDC target,” he said.

On AAC 2024, Huang said the conference provides a platform in emphasising the critical need for a holistic and interdisciplinary approach to addressing aerosol-related challenges across scientific, technological, policy, and practical domains.

“The AAC 2024 is a critical platform for sharing knowledge, exchanging expertise, and presenting the latest research findings in aerosol science.

“With ongoing research and collaboration among scientists, policymakers, and international partners, Malaysia is well-positioned to make significant strides in understanding and managing the complex issues related to aerosols,” he said.

More than 400 scientists, industry leaders, government agencies, and policymakers from 36 countries are attending the five-day conference aimed at addressing critical issues in aerosol science.

It will feature 23 distinguished speakers from Australia, Greece, Turkey, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, China, Singapore, Japan, the UK, and Malaysia.

Among the plenary speakers include Distinguished Prof Lidia Morawska from Queensland University of Technology, Australia who will be speaking on ‘The World Needs Solutions to Clean Up the Air We Breathe: Can Aerosol Science, Technology, and Practice Deliver Them?’; Prof Konstantinos Eleftheriadis from National Centre of Scientific Research Demokritos, Greece on ‘Mitigating Aerosol Emissions from Transport Sources in Urban Hotspots’; Prof George Lin Neng-Huei from National Central University, Taiwan on ‘Overview of the KPEx and Intensive Observations in Line with the Overflights of ASIA-AQ in Spring 2024’; Prof Mohd Talib Latif from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia on ‘Assessment of Major Air Pollutants in Kuala Lumpur’; Bjarne Pedersen from Clean Air Asia on ‘Asia Air Quality Status and Trends 2023’; and Marconi Madai from Sarawak Energy Berhad on ‘Advancing Climate Action Through Sustainable Aerosol Technology: An Industrial Perspective’.

The 13th AAC is organised by the Clean Air Forum Society of Malaysia (MyCAS) and the Asian Aerosol Research Assembly (AARA).

Also present were AARA immediate past president Distinguished Prof Chen Chih-Chieh, and AAC chairperson Dr Noor Zaitun Yahaya. — The Borneo Post



