KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Police arrested eight individuals, including two women, in a raid while they were playing poker in a studio apartment in Subang Jaya early yesterday morning.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that those arrested were Malaysians, aged between 20 and 27.

He said of the individuals, four were private university students while the others were sales people.

“The police seized cash amounting to RM1,700, poker chips and a poker table in the 12.30 am raid carried out by the Bukit Aman Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) as a result of information and intelligence gathering,” he said when contacted.

He also said that all those arrested were taken to the Subang Jaya district police headquarters (IPD). A remand application against them will be made tomorrow to assist the investigation under Section 6 (1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. — Bernama