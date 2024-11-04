KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that he has taken steps beyond the willingness of many other countries to firmly demand that Israel stop its atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Describing this statement as not being arrogant, he noted that his counterparts from numerous countries have also reminded him of the risks associated with being vocal on this matter.

“This morning, I talked with the foreign minister about the statements we have issued and how to ensure that Malaysia is not adversely affected.

“If you read the latest book on the roles of several countries, including the United States, you will see how many governments they have toppled because of the firm stance the countries were taking that they deemed contrary to their own. This is a risk I always consider and do not dismiss.”

Anwar said this in reply to Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PN-Sik) who called on the government to reconsider the sale of shares in Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) to GIP-Blackrock, during the Prime Minister’s briefing session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

The prime minister said that when it comes to Israel, the government cannot make rhetorical decisions merely to attract public attention.

He emphasised that it is better for Malaysia to build internal strength and solidarity with Arab countries or the Global South, as this is more realistic, considering the complex and multifaceted problems facing the world.

Regarding the presence of Israeli companies in the country, Anwar noted that there are not many countries willing to take decisive action, such as prohibiting containers from the Israeli shipping company ZIM from entering Malaysia.

In this context, he urged the opposition not to pressure the government to go beyond this, pointing out that during their time in power, ZIM was allowed to dock in the country.

“Do not simply push us to do more because when you (Perikatan Nasional (PN)) were in power, you did not do so either. In fact, you allowed ZIM to dock. We have not allowed that, but we are taking steps beyond that,” he said.

Anwar also condemned those who continue to defend Israel’s actions, which he described as genocidal against the Palestinian people.

“We were disturbed and saddened by what was happening. Never in modern history has there been such treatment of the Palestinian people. Only those who are barbaric and insane could just watch, allow, and argue in defence of this atrocity,” he added. — Bernama