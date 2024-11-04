KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The Proton Saga which fell into the slope area during a landslide in Taman Lembah Maju at around 4 am today has been retrieved.

The Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) enforcement personnel, together with Pandan Indah Police Station and Pandan Indah Fire and Rescue Station personnel had gone to the location and found that it was the same place where a landslide had occurred on Oct 12.

The MPAJ said the car was retrieved from the slope area using a crane at 11.30 am and no casualties were reported.

“Air Selangor is also carrying out water pipe maintenance works while the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) is continuing its slope repair works,” the MPAJ said in a statement.

The MPAJ added that the area has been sealed using a concrete barrier and safety tapes and advised the public to stay away from the area.



