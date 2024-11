KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in the federal capital and eight states until noon today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a weather warning issued at 8.30 am today, MetMalaysia said the affected states include Kedah (Langkawi, Yan, Kuala Muda, Kulim and Bandar Baharu); Penang; and Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Manjung, Perak Tengah, Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak).

The same weather conditions are also expected to hit Pahang (Kuantan and Pekan); Selangor (Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling and Hulu Langat); and Melaka (Central Melaka and Jasin); Johor (Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru); and Sabah (Kudat). — Bernama