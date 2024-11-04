KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — In a major move to address the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), Malaysia has officially launched the International Society on Exercise Medicine (ISEM), an initiative promoting exercise as a critical tool for prevention and intervention.

ISEM is committed to positioning exercise medicine as a frontline method to combat NCDs, which continue to be a major health challenge in Malaysia and globally.

ISEM president Dr Henry Siew said the society aims to redefine exercise not just as a lifestyle choice but as a vital intervention for disease prevention.

“We’re focused on building global awareness, sharing practical insights, and establishing exercise as a mainstream approach to address NCDs,” he said in a statement to Bernama.

Through its flagship event, the World Conference on Exercise Medicine, ISEM has launched a global education programme to share advancements in exercise medicine.

This conference, held six times so far, most recently in Hyderabad, India will be hosted next in Kelantan, Malaysia.

Within Malaysia, ISEM is driving change through community-based initiatives, such as health screenings and structured exercise programmes.

Collaborating with the Ministry of Health, ISEM has opened two exercise clinics in Kuala Ketil, Alor Star, and Bagan Pinang, Port Dickson, where NCD patients receive tailored exercise regimens as a first-line treatment.

In response to Malaysia’s ageing population, ISEM is also supporting the establishment of an Active Ageing Centre and rehabilitation facility in Pengerang, Johor, an initiative led by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

With 15 per cent of Malaysians expected to be over 60 by 2030, this facility aims to enhance quality of life for older Malaysians through specialised exercise and rehabilitation programmes.

ISEM is also advancing research on exercise medicine, including studies on serum potassium levels to prevent sudden cardiac deaths, in collaboration with Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah (UniSHAMS).

Globally, ISEM has established partnerships with prestigious institutions, including the Hungarian University of Sports Sciences, the Taiwan Society on Exercise Medicine, and leading organisations across India, Slovakia, Italy, the UK, Canada, Japan, Indonesia, and Finland.

Dr Siew added that these collaborations underscore ISEM’s commitment to making exercise medicine a globally recognised, scientifically validated field.

“By expanding our international network, we can ensure consistent, high standards in exercise programmes,” Dr Siew said, adding that ISEM welcomes local and international members to join in advancing the field of exercise medicine. — Bernama