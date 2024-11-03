MIRI, Nov 3 — The eagerly anticipated Marudi Bridge, spanning the Baram River, will be opened to the public before Christmas this year, said Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Speaking at the launch of the Taste of Borneo Cultural Carnival 3.0 here last night, the Sarawak Premier stated that with the completion of the bridge, Marudi is now easily accessible from Miri and beyond.

“The bridge has been completed, and now we can visit our families in Marudi and Baram without having to use the ferry anymore. The bridge itself is toll-free,” he said.

Abang Johari had previously mentioned that the bridge was part of the state government’s master plan to develop and transform Baram’s landscape.

Apart from the bridge, he pointed out that the state government is also constructing a road from Marudi to Long Terawan, which is expected to be completed by 2030.

“This road will connect the Mulu Unesco World Heritage Site and Limbang. The stretch from Limbang will go through Brunei and return to Miri, meaning this will be a circular road,” he said.



Abang Johari also stated that the state government will improve infrastructure and facilities at Niah National Park, following its recognition as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

He noted that Miri is blessed to have two Unesco World Heritage Sites, namely Mulu and Niah National Park.

“The state government will build the infrastructures so that tourists can come here. With Sarawak’s very own airline expected to be established by the end of this year or the first quarter of 2025, God willing, Sarawak’s economy will continue to grow,” he said. — The Borneo Post



