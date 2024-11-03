PUTRAJAYA, Nov 3 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued a recall for 3,722 vehicles, comprising Perodua Alza and Perodua Aruz models, as well as Honda CB350RS motorcycles.

In a statement today, JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the recall covered 2,518 units of the Perodua Alza 1500 X CVT, 1500 H CVT, and 1500 AV CVT, as well as 1,139 units of the Perodua Aruz 1500 X and 1500 AV, due to main headlights that did not meet height specification regulations.

He said the recall also involved 65 Honda CB350RS motorcycles found to have issues with the Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and traction control, as well as the wheel speed sensor, which caused inaccurate speedometer readings.

“Any component affected by these issues will be replaced, with costs covered by Perodua Manufacturing Sdn Bhd and Boon Siew Honda Sdn Bhd.

“Each affected vehicle owner will be contacted by Perodua and Boon Siew Honda to schedule an inspection slot, or they may also walk in to the nearest service centre across the country,” he said.

Aedy Fadly advised all owners of the affected models to make preparations to enable the recall and inspection process to be completed as soon as possible.

For further information on the recall, vehicle owners can contact Perodua at 1-800-88-6600 or visit https://www.ufirst.com.my/member/login, or use the U-First app. Boon Siew Honda can be reached at 1-800-88-3993 or via https://boonsiewhonda.com.my/after-sales/recall-campaign/. — Bernama