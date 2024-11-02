SEBERANG PERAI, Nov 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said he will not intervene in any investigations into Khazanah Nasional Berhad and Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB).

He said even though he is the chairman of Khazanah, he will not stop the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from investigating the government’s sovereign wealth fund.

“There is no exception when it comes to investigations by MACC, if there is a case, they will investigate, if there is a criminal case, the police will investigate, regardless of their position, whether it is government-linked or a private company,” he said in his speech at the official opening of the National Hawkers and Petty Traders Carnival 2024 (HPPK) here today.

He said the case under investigation is an old case before he became prime minister.

“Even if there is a case now, regardless of whether I’m the chairman, if there is any case, investigate, if there is evidence, prosecute, if proven, punish, this is the only way we can govern fairly,” he said.

Similarly, he said MACC should continue to look into the alleged cartel involvement of the National Farmers’ Organisation (Nafas) in relation to the distribution and supply of padi fertiliser contracts.

“We leave it to MACC to investigate,” he said.

He said the allegations of the existence of cartels should be investigated as it affects padi farmers and the price of fertilisers.

“This is for the sake of our food security, so we must understand why the case needs to be investigated,” he said.

Anwar was referring to statements by MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki that they are investigating a cartel involved in the distribution and supply of padi fertiliser contracts linked to a ministry, with a total value of RM1.8 billion.

He also recently said MACC is investigating the RM43.9 million loss incurred by Khazanah Nasional Berhad and Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) from their RM47 million investment in FashionValet.