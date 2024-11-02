PUTRAJAYA, Nov 1 — The second 5G network in Malaysia will be implemented by U Mobile Sdn Bhd, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said in a statement today.

According to MCMC it conducted a detailed technical and commercial evaluation to select the mobile network operator (MNO) for this project.

This thorough process aimed to ensure that the full benefits of 5G technology reach the people, industry and the nation.

“This selection involved in-depth discussions on technical and commercial factors, allowing us to ensure a smooth implementation of the second 5G network that positively impacts all stakeholders,” the statement read.

U Mobile can collaborate with other MNOs, with MCMC’s approval, to leverage their strengths in deploying the network, it added.

MCMC will continue to monitor the implementation of the second 5G network to ensure full compliance with regulatory requirements outlined in the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588). — Bernama