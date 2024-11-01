IPOH, Nov 1 — Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, heads the list of 213 recipients of Perak state awards and medals in conjunction with the 68th birthday celebrations of Sultan Nazrin Shah on Nov 1.

Syed Danial, 80, has held this position since Jan 10, 2011 and is the recipient of the state’s highest award, the Darjah Dato’ Seri Paduka Mahkota Perak (SPMP), which carries the title of Datuk Seri.

In addition to Syed Danial, Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi, and Yee Lee Corporation executive chairman, Datuk Lim Kok Cheong @ Lim A Heng, will also receive the SPMP award.

Meanwhile, Economy Ministry secretary-general Datuk Nor Azmie Diron, will be awarded the Dato’ Paduka Cura Si Manja Kini (DPCM), which carries the title of Datuk. Eight other individuals will be awarded the Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Perak (DPMP), which also carries the title of Datuk.

Among the DPMP recipients are Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) vice-chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff, Petronas Group Communications Department former general manager and leader writer of the New Straits Times, Abdul Rahim Mydin and Perak Islamic Religious Department director, Harith Fadzilah Abdul Halim.

Also receiving the DPMP award are Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Otorhinolaryngology head Dr D. Philip Rajan; National Library director-general Salasiah Abdul Wahab; Prime Minister’s Department Advisory Board chairman Yong Zarida Sazali; Malaysian Ambassador to The Hague, Roseli Abdul and Perak Menteri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc) chief executive officer, Anuar Zainal Abidin.

Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) TV chief cameraman Ahmad Azmai Awang, is among the 13 recipients of the Darjah Paduka Cura Si Manja Kini (PCM).

Other awards and medals to be conferred are the Darjah Dato’ Pahlawan Taming Sari (DPTS) award, which carries the title of Datuk Pahlawan and will be awarded to six individuals, the Darjah Paduka Mahkota Perak (PMP) to 28 recipients, Darjah Ahli Cura Si Manja Kini (ACM) to 14 recipients, the Darjah Ahli Mahkota Perak (AMP) to 39 recipients and the Pingat Pekerti Terpilih (PPT) to 61 recipients.

The Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK) award will be awarded to 30 recipients, including national lawn bowlers Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple and Aleena Ahmad Nawawi, national Muay Thai athlete Nur Amisha Azril Rizal, and national sepak takraw player Meor Mohamad Zulfikar Mat Amin.

In addition, 10 individuals will receive the Pingat Lama Perkhidmatan (PLP).

At a press conference held on Thursday morning, Orang Kaya Bendahara Seri Maharaja, General (Rtd) Tan Sri Dr Mohd Zahidi Zainuddin, announced that the investiture ceremony will take place over two sessions, with the first on Nov 9 and the second on Nov 16.

Both investiture sessions will be held at the Balairong Seri, Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar.He said the celebrations will commence with Surah Yassin recitation and doa selamat at the Sultan Azlan Shah Mosque in Ipoh on Nov 1 during Friday prayers.

Similar programmes will be held in mosques across all districts in Perak, each led by the respective Orang Besar Jajahan and district officers.

The Sultan of Perak has kindly arranged meals for 7,800 prisoners and detainees in Tapah Prison, Taiping Prison, Kamunting Correctional Centre, Batu Gajah Rehabilitation Centre and transitional facilities in Kinta and Taiping to be distributed tomorrow.

The people of Perak are also encouraged to celebrate together by flying the state flag at their office buildings, business premises and their homes. — Bernama