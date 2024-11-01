KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The father of murdered army cadet Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain has expressed his sadness that abuse still happens in Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM).

Harian Metro cited Zulkarnain Idros, 60, saying that he was shocked that the similar abuse suffered by his late son has happened to another student.

“I was shocked that bullying cases still happen to UPNM students. I thought my late son’s case was the last, but it has happened again,” he was quoted saying.

“The claim that the victim was pressed with an iron, whether a regular or steam iron, is unacceptable, as it’s not only painful and torturous but also leaves lasting effects on the victim.

“Like what happened to my late son, who had 90 marks from being pressed with a hot steam iron, I still can’t forget the suffering he endured,” he added.

Zulkarnain said he only learnt of the news after reading a report sent by his wife over WhatsApp.

He said the investigation report must be made public, and UPNM must take the recurrence seriously. He also suggested for an anti-bullying Act to be enacted.

“To date, there is no specific law applicable to bullying cases in schools and institutions of higher learning. The rise in bullying cases recently is an emergency that requires immediate action from the authorities,” he said.

Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) had issued a statement saying that it is investigating the case at the Military Training Academy in UPNM, Sungai Besi.

The case involved a senior allegedly pressing a hot iron to the cadet officer’s chest, leaving burn marks.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman later said that the MAF will not compromise with any parties involved in the case.