KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — A warehouse storing tyres, batteries, and buggies in Taman Perindustrian KIP, Sungai Buloh, Selangor, was destroyed in an early morning fire, today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said that there were no casualties.

“Firefighters received an emergency call at 12.54am, and the blaze was successfully brought under control by 2.07am. The fire destroyed approximately 85 per cent of the warehouse,” he said in a statement, today.

Ahmad Mukhlis added that the firefighting operation involved teams from eight fire and rescue stations, supported by 13 nearby volunteer firefighters, the police, and the Civil Defence Force (APM).

The cause of the fire, and the estimated total losses, are still under investigation. — Bernama