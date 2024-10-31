KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — A mother is distraught after her 17-year-old daughter suddenly disappeared while the family was dining at a restaurant in Batu Buruk here last week.

The incident, which occurred at 9am on October 25, saw Erma Fatima Shamsul Bahari, a candidate for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, vanish after reportedly going to the restroom at the restaurant, according to Kosmo! Online today.

Roslina Mat Yousop, 40, said that the family was having breakfast at the restaurant when Erma Fatima asked permission to go to the restroom.

“We began to suspect something was wrong when she (Erma Fatima) didn’t return to our table after a considerable amount of time.

“My heart sank when I found she wasn’t in the restroom or anywhere nearby,” she said.

At the time of her disappearance, Erma Fatima, a Form Five student at Bukit Besar Secondary School, was wearing a black outfit, trousers, and a black hijab.

Meanwhile, Kuala Terengganu District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Azli Mohd Noor confirmed receiving a report of the teenager’s disappearance and urged anyone with information on Erma Fatima’s whereabouts to come forward to the nearest police station or contact her mother, Roslina, at 014-9035176.