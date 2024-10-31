KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — A man neither confirmed nor denied whether an individual going viral on social media — allegedly for fighting in Ukraine and reportedly identified as a foreign mercenary with the “16th Rifle Battalion of Ukraine” through their MyKad and driver’s licence found on the battlefield between Ukraine and Russia — is a family member.

When approached at a residential area in Kangar today, the man, believed to be in his 20s and related to the individual, declined to comment further on the matter, according to a report published in Berita Harian today.

“No comment, no comment,” he said briefly.

A visit to the residence found that the two-storey house was quiet, with no sign of other family members.

Recently, two photos showing a Malaysian MyKad and driver’s licence were circulating on social media, reportedly found on the battlefield between Ukraine and Russia.

The viral individual is allegedly involved as a mercenary in the “16th Rifle Battalion of Ukraine”, currently engaged with Russian forces in Ukraine.

The documents showed a registered address in Padang Besar, Perlis.

Additionally, the viral images included a passport from another country, believed to belong to someone else present at the location.

Both documents were reportedly found after the Russian military captured a Ukrainian stronghold in Livadny, Zaporizhia, Ukraine.