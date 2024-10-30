KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The retail prices for RON97 and RON95 petrol will remain unchanged, at RM3.19 and RM2.05 per litre respectively, for the Oct 31 to Nov 6 period.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement today, said that the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will stay at RM2.95 per litre, while in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, it will remain at RM2.15 per litre during the same period.

The price setting is based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products, using the Automatic Price Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the trend of world crude oil prices, and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people continue to be protected,” read the statement. — Bernama