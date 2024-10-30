IPOH, Oct 30 — Five government-linked companies (GLCs) have contributed RM3.42 million to several Perak schools to feed students and encourage them to attend the “Program Tuisyen Cikgu Saarani” (TCS).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said one of the reasons given by some of the past students who dropped out was that the schools could not provide lunch for them.

“When we started the TCS in 2021, we were informed that many students skipped the extra classes or tuition, which was held after school hours at their respective schools, with the reason that they don’t have meals for lunch, prompting them to go back home.

“This is why we raised the fund to help provide lunch for the students so that they can stay at the school for the extra classes,” he told reporters at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

Saarani said the students involved in TCS are namely candidates for the Malaysian Certificate of Education (SPM), Malaysian Higher Certificate of Education (STPM), Malaysian Higher Religious Certificate (STAM), and vocational college students.

“This year TCS programme targets a total of 27,432 students across the state with the food fund increased to RM3.42 million compared to RM2.67 million last year.

“Students who attend the additional classes and tuition sessions will receive lunch worth RM5 each day throughout the 20 days of classes.

“This is to ensure they stay focused and feel enthusiastic to attend the additional classes so that they can be well prepared for the public exams,” he explained.

Saarani said the Perak Water Board and Perak State Agricultural Development Corporation each contributed RM1 million; Menteri Besar Incorporated (RM700,000); the State Secretary’s Corporation (RM500,000); and the Perak State Development Corporation (RM220,000).

Saarani said that the contributions will be channelled through the State Finance Office to Yayasan Perak to coordinate the distribution of food aid to the affected schools.

He also said that TCS has continued to show positive effects in student achievement in the public examinations.

“For STPM, the cumulative grade point average has increased from 2.75 in 2022 to 2.83 in 2023, while the full pass percentage increased from 98.13 per cent to 98.21 per cent.

“For STAM, the state average grades shows an improve from 3.29 in 2022 to 3.18 in 2023.

“While the SPM eligibility rate increased from 90.10 per cent in 2022 to 92.55 per cent in 2023, with the state average grade improving from 4.92 to 4.75,” he said.