KUCHING, Oct 29 — Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has expressed exasperation over former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s suggestion that Sarawak should help poorer states in Malaysia as it is now a high-income state.

Abang Johari pointed out there is still much more to be done to help improve the incomes of Sarawakian households.

“Sarawak is well-developed because we manage our economy well – that’s why we became a high-income state.

“On other states, it is up to them. They’ve to work hard. We cannot simply help them — our state is a high-income state but the Sarawakian households are yet to achieve high income; that’s why I develop the rural areas,” he told a press conference here today.

He pointed out it is the job of the federal government to help develop the country’s poorer states.

“We’re just a state, we’re not the federal government. Want to help the poorer states? That is the federal government’s (jurisdiction),” he added.

Abang Johari said Dr Mahathir should compare the size of Sarawak with other states, especially Kedah, which is significantly smaller.

He reiterated that there is still much to be done for Sarawak to improve the livelihoods of its people.

In an interview with Free Malaysia Today published yesterday, Dr Mahathir had said Sarawak should assist less developed states to progress given that it has now attained high-income status.

“Sarawak has generated a lot of money. Its budget is RM11 billion — very high, compared to Kedah, whose budget is only RM700 million.

“We must remember that Malaysia is a federation. Wealthier states must share their wealth with those that are poorer,” he stated. — The Borneo Post