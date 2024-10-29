GOMBAK, Oct 29 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said today he will consult with the state legal adviser on how to move forward with the lawsuit filed against the Selangor government by the victims and families affected by the Batang Kali landslide.

He explained that the initial landslide report classified the incident as a natural disaster.

“We have provided them with an explanation and shared the report, but it is their choice if they feel there was negligence or remain dissatisfied.

“I will consult with the legal adviser regarding the potential consequences,” he told reporters after officiating the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) Gombak Tunnel Breakthrough ceremony here today.

Yesterday, it was reported that victims and families of those who died in the 2022 Batang Kali landslide have filed a lawsuit against the Selangor government and six other parties, alleging negligence and breach of duty.

The defendants include the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation, Hulu Selangor Municipal Council, Selangor Public Works Department director, BL Agro Sdn Bhd, Malaysia Botanical Gardens Resort Sdn Bhd, and Infrasel Sdn Bhd.

In the statement of claim, the plaintiffs are seeking compensation for property damage, personal injuries, special damages, and additional damages for dependency and bereavement.

They are also seeking general and aggravated damages for intangible losses, including pain and suffering, emotional distress, and mental anguish.