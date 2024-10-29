GEORGE TOWN, Oct 29 — Penang today welcomed AirAsia’s inaugural direct flight from Shenzhen, marking a milestone in the state’s tourism development.

The flight departed from Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport at 3.40 am and arrived at Penang International Airport at 8.53 am.

The return flight from Penang will depart at 10.45 pm and arrive in Shenzhen at 2.35 am the next day.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman, Wong Hon Wai, said the route expansion not only strengthens Penang’s international aviation network but also establishes a new bridge for trade and cultural exchange between Penang, Shenzhen, and the Greater Bay Area.

“The substantial population and strong purchasing power of Shenzhen present valuable opportunities for Penang’s tourism and retail sectors.

“The rich tourism resources and favourable investment environment of Penang will complement Shenzhen’s robust economic strength, making this new direct flight a catalyst for increased collaboration between the two regions,” he said, speaking at Penang International Airport during the arrival of the inaugural Shenzhen flight.

The new direct route will operate four times weekly from Shenzhen on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, while flights from Penang to Shenzhen will run on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Wong noted that, according to data from the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Office (May 2024), the Greater Bay Area, which includes cities such as Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhuhai, has a population of 86 million and contributes over 14 trillion yuan to China’s GDP, approximately 11 per cent of the national total.

He highlighted that both Shenzhen and Penang are thriving economic centres with ample business and investment potential.

Shenzhen, known as China’s Silicon Valley, hosts several Fortune 500 technology giants and is a major hub for the gold and jewellery industry in China.

Meanwhile, Penang is recognised as the sixth-largest global exporter of electronics and semiconductors, earning its moniker, the “Silicon Valley of the East”.

The state also accounts for 80 per cent of Malaysia’s gold and jewellery exports, playing a crucial role in the global jewellery supply chain.

“As more direct flights open between Shenzhen and Penang, exchanges among business communities, investors, and entrepreneurs from both regions will become more frequent. This will not only drive shared economic prosperity but also deepen friendship and cooperation between the two cities,” he said.

Wong added that the route will enhance accessibility, enabling travellers worldwide to explore the diverse landscapes, cuisines and cultures of both regions.

With 208 weekly flights, Wong described AirAsia as a key pillar of Penang’s aviation network, playing a vital role in establishing Penang as an international tourism and business hub.

He noted that AirAsia’s routes make up nearly one-third of the 640 weekly flights in Penang, contributing significantly to the growth of the aviation network.

Currently, Penang has direct flights to 16 international cities: Guangzhou, Xiamen, Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket, Medan, Jakarta, Surabaya, Banda Aceh, Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City, Shanghai, Haikou (charter flight) and Shenzhen. — Bernama



