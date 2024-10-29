GOMBAK, Oct 29 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced today that the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project in Selangor will be integrated with the existing public transport systems to improve connectivity across the state.

According to Amirudin, the ECRL station in Gombak will be connected to the Light Rail Transit (LRT) to create an efficient transfer point for passengers.

“The ECRL project will integrate with other public transportation modes in Selangor, providing better connectivity. The Gombak station is already integrated with the current LRT alignment.

“In future plans for Selangor, there is a new rail alignment planned with potential stations in Kuala Selangor and Klang, connected to the current ECRL alignment,” he told reporters after officiating the ECRL Gombak Tunnel Breakthrough ceremony here today.

He added that passenger transport services are expected to be operational by December 2026, with cargo transport anticipated to begin in 2027.

In his speech, he said that as of September 2024, the ECRL project in Selangor has achieved a progress rate of 40.34 per cent.

“Although this percentage is lower than the overall target, I believe there are still efforts that the ECRL team can undertake to ensure the project is completed within the designated time frame,” he said.

Amirudin also added that currently, significant infrastructure work is underway, including earthworks, soil stabilisation, tunnel excavation, piling, beam launching for bridges, and station construction.

The main ECRL alignment spans approximately 92 kilometres within Selangor, which will feature five stations. Three stations, Gombak, Kapar, and Jalan Kastam at Port Klang will serve passengers only, while the Bandar Serendah and Puncak Alam stations will accommodate both passengers and cargo.

Additionally, a 29-kilometre diversion from Jalan Kastam will extend cargo routes to the Northport and Westport.

According to the ECRL Integrated Land Use Master Plan (PeGTaECRL), the Gombak Integrated Terminal will serve as the passenger gateway to the East Coast region, while the Bandar Serendah station will function as a logistics hub.

Meanwhile, the Puncak Alam station has been designated as a heritage tourism support service area, the Kapar station has been identified as a high-value industrial zone, and the Jalan Kastam station will act as an international gateway.

