BANGKOK, Oct 29 — Thailand is set to implement a biometric identification system at its six international airports starting Dec 1 this year to enhance passenger identification processes with increased convenience and faster service, according to Airports of Thailand (AOT).

AOT President Kerati Kijmanawat said the new Automated Biometric Identification System will be implemented at Suvarnabhumi (BKK), Don Mueang (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Mae Fah Luang - Chiang Rai (CEI), Phuket (HKT), and Hat Yai (HDY).

He said the system, which uses facial recognition technology, is designed to streamline identification, reduce wait times, and provide a smoother travel experience.

“AOT is committed to creating a modern, enjoyable airport experience for passengers.

“The system, which has been thoroughly developed and tested, will reduce wait times at service points throughout AOT’s six airports.

“Domestic passengers will be able to use the system from November 1, 2024, with international passengers gaining access starting December 1, 2024. All passengers must consent to the use of biometric data,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Kerati confirmed that the biometric system is ready to enhance convenience for both domestic and international travelers by reducing the time spent at each service point, allowing them more time to shop duty-free, dine, or relax.

The system complements the existing Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS), which integrates five interconnected systems, each equipped for biometric functionality, ensuring complete data connectivity across the network.

“AOT is dedicated to modernising airport facilities to better meet passenger needs and create an exceptional travel experience, in line with AOT’s vision of world-class airport management,” he added.

For the financial year 2024 (Oct 2023 - Sept 2024), AOT recorded over 119.29 million passengers across its six airports, a 19.22 per cent increase from the previous year. This total includes 72.67 million international passengers and 46.62 million domestic passengers.

“Total flights numbered 732,690, with international flights increasing by 29.63 per cent, while domestic flights saw a slight decrease of 0.73 per cent. Key airports such as Suvarnabhumi handled 60 million passengers, Don Mueang 29.15 million, and Phuket 16.4 million,” Kerati said.

AOT projects passenger numbers to exceed 120 million for FY 2024 and estimates they could reach 130 million in FY 2025. — Bernama