GOMBAK, Oct 29 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said today that authorities are coming up with long-term maintenance strategies for the Gombak Tunnel, given Selangor’s vulnerability to natural disasters.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring public safety by maintaining tunnels and conducting regular inspections.

“Given the risk of natural disasters in certain areas of Selangor, we are implementing comprehensive maintenance plans.

“It is the responsibility of the Selangor authorities to monitor and ensure the safety of these tunnels for public use,” he told reporters after officiating the ECRL Gombak Tunnel Breakthrough ceremony here today.

He also added that following incidents of pollution in Sungai Gombak last year, measures have been implemented to minimise environmental risks during construction projects.

He said the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) and other local agencies are closely monitoring these projects and have the authority to issue warnings and penalties for non-compliance with environmental regulations.

“The construction projects are inspected in response to public complaints,” he added.

He then went on to say that for areas like Sungai Cincin, which suffered significant flooding, long-term solutions involve land acquisition and the establishment of temporary retention ponds.

He added that they have identified the cause of the issue which stems from ongoing construction activities.

“Therefore, we need to expedite the construction process. With these measures, we hope to reduce the flooding problem,” he added.

He then said that for the affected area, authorities have identified approximately 21 homes and have received approval to temporarily relocate the residents to prevent them from facing recurring floods in the same area.