KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 – A diverse panel of experts from various artistic disciplines gathered at Art Talk – The Creatives and The Economy, hosted by Limkokwing University as part of the CIMB Artober Art & Soul event — emphasising that art should not be sidelined in an era where creativity and culture play a vital role in driving economic growth, underscoring the critical need to support the creative economy.

Moderated by Datuk Tiffanee Marie, Group Chief Brand Officer of Limkokwing University and a prominent figure in the education and art sectors, the event featured a dynamic mix of voices, including Datuk Jacqueline Fong, entrepreneur and co-founder of Tanoti; legendary multi-disciplinary artist Raja Malek; public relations specialist Arvy Harahap; Malaysia-born singer and actor Mugen Rao; and co-creator of Kisah Bawah Tanah Hendra Wardi.

The discussion illuminated the critical role that creativity plays in shaping not only cultural identity but also economic vitality.

The panelists united in their belief that fostering the creative economy is essential for sustaining Malaysia’s rich heritage and ensuring that artists and artisans receive the support they need to thrive.

Fong during the talk said in 2022, Malaysia’s entire handicraft industry reported sales of RM281 million, generated by approximately 6,000 registered artisans under Kraftangan.

She said yet, this figure points to an industry struggling economically, as these artisans collectively operate below the poverty line, raising serious concerns about their livelihood.

“Despite government and Kraftangan efforts to support the sector, there is a pressing need for Malaysians to engage directly with local crafts. Supporting craft artisans isn’t just about preserving culture; it’s about ensuring a sustainable income for these creators. Without this support, we risk losing access to traditional crafts like batik, which may become rare in the future,” Fong stated.

Arvy Harahap, a public relations specialist and former Communications Manager for Southeast Asia at Twitter, highlighted the importance of collaboration in the creative industry.

He said, “your network is your net worth,” stressing the need for crafters and companies to work together.

Arvy also underscored the significance of listening to ideas from all generations, from Gen Z to millennials and boomers alike.

He emphasised that supporting local products is essential for fostering a robust creative economy, urging businesses and consumers to prioritise homegrown talent and craftsmanship.

The panelists pointed out that nurturing the creative economy is a collective responsibility, ensuring that artists, artisans, and cultural practitioners are supported as vital contributors to Malaysia’s economic and cultural landscape.

He said by investing in local products and talents, we can sustain our rich heritage while driving economic growth.

Mugen Rao spoke passionately about the influence his father had on his appreciation for the arts, urging youths to embrace their talents with confidence and dedication.

“Art forms like dance and singing are integral to our cultural fabric, and I encourage young people to nurture their creative skills,” he emphasised.

Raja Malek, a celebrated multi-disciplinary artist, shared insights into the transformative power of art in society.

He asserted, “Art is not merely a profession; it’s a vital part of our identity and heritage that deserves recognition and investment.”

While Hendra Wardi, discussed the dedication required to succeed in the creative field, recounting his six-year struggle to bring his cartoon vision to life.

“It’s not just about having a dream; it’s about persistence and hard work to make it a reality. Every setback taught me valuable lessons, and I believe that dedication can turn dreams into achievable goals,” he reflected.

He called for more initiatives to spotlight local talent, emphasising that the arts can drive economic growth and foster community engagement. “When we invest in our artists, we invest in our future,” he stated.

Datuk Tiffanee Marie concluded the session by emphasising the need for supportive government policies to nurture the creative sector.

“For the creative economy to thrive, we must create an ecosystem that encourages innovation and collaboration. This includes proper funding and policies that empower artists and artisans to explore their potential,” she said.

“Furthermore, we must advocate for a ‘Buy Local’ initiative, which is essential for sustaining our creative industries and ensuring that local products gain the recognition they deserve.”

“We must recognise the value of the creative industry not just in terms of cultural heritage but also its economic impact.”

Tiffanee highlighted Limkokwing University’s pivotal role in shaping Malaysia’s creative economy since 1991.

She said the university remains committed to nurturing talent as the market expands with world-class events like Artober.

“With four out of six panelists being Limkokwing graduates, our alumni are excelling across global industries, demonstrating the values and skills honed here. It’s inspiring to see them leading and innovating in fields ranging from arts and entertainment to public relations and entrepreneurship,” she said.

A recent example is Malaysian designer Alvin Tam, who designed a Balenciaga handbag with built-in speakers—a striking fusion of style and functionality that showcases the university’s vision on a global scale.

Tiffanee emphasised that Limkokwing serves as a catalyst for the creative economy, with graduates from various fields making their mark internationally, underscoring the university’s significant impact.

The third edition of CIMB Artober Art & Soul showcased a diverse collection of over 1,000 artworks by more than 100 artists, curated by 20 local galleries such as Galeri Puteh, G13 Gallery, Zhan Art Space, Taksu, Sareng, and Segaris, among others.

During the art fair, students from Limkokwing University and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) took to the stage to showcase their talent through an inspiring fashion show, blending creative designs with cultural influences.

The students’ work demonstrated their innovative approach and dedication to Malaysia’s vibrant fashion industry, adding an exciting layer of youth-driven creativity to the event.

The art fair was held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur from October 25-27.