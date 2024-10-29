KOTA KINABALU, Oct 29 — A whale shark and several species of reef manta rays have been spotted at Pom-Pom Island in Semporna.

Marine biologist and diver Jeethvendra Kirishnamorthie told The Star that he spotted the whale shark in June last year. Based on its body identification and markings, he believed that the whale shark has returned in search of food.

“This is exciting because I have not seen this species of shark appear here for about 10 years until last year,” he shared with The Star.

According to Jeethvendra, the increased diversity of marine life around Pom-Pom Island may be due to the availability of food sources.

“I think they are here right now because of the potential food trail there is at the moment. This is also corroborated by the appearance of more jellyfish and other planktonic organisms like fish larvae and small shrimps,” he continued.

He also mentioned that the presence of food may relate to potential upwelling, where nutrient-rich deep waters rise to the surface.

According to The Star, Jeethvendra points out that the arrival of such species is a positive sign for Sabah’s marine ecosystem and tourism industry.

However, he emphasised that while the diving community, including researchers, divers, and tour operators, recognises the importance of protecting marine life, there is still much work to be done to raise awareness about these critical issues.