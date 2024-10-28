PUTRAJAYA, Oct 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that efforts taken by the government to help the people, especially those in need, will not lead to its downfall because the main cause of such a situation is corruption.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said that there has never been a record in world history of a government collapsing due to allocating significant allocations for the benefit of the people.

“I have never read or seen in world history, whether in the history of Islamic civilisation, ancient China, India, Arab nations, or Latin America, that a government has collapsed because it spent a lot to help the poor.

“There has never been a record of any government losing power or falling because they helped the poor or raised wages fairly.

“Governments fall due to corruption, greed, and the leaders hoarding wealth that does not belong to them. That is what causes nations to crumble,” he said at the launch of the MADANI Residency in Putrajaya today. — Bernama